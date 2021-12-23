LINCOLN — The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board and the Nebraska Innovation Campus will host the inaugural Nebraska Sorghum Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
The event will feature sorghum-based product processors from around the country and across the globe. Processors will have an opportunity to showcase their existing products and to present opportunities for investment to the public.
The showcase will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Innovation Campus, 2021 Innovation Drive, in Lincoln.
“Nebraska Sorghum is excited to partner with Nebraska’s Innovation Campus to bring processors from around the world to our state,” said Nate Blum, Nebraska Sorghum executive director.
“These entrepreneurs understand the growing consumer demand for gluten-free, non-GMO, healthy and sustainable products. Sorghum meets all of those demands and is well-positioned to capture domestic markets worth billions of dollars. We firmly believe that Nebraska is the perfect place to build value-added processing facilities due to our central geographic location, access to quality crops and excellent road, rail and air infrastructure.”
Blum said the sorghum industry is an opportunity to create increased on-farm revenues while creating jobs in communities across the state.
To register, go to www.nebraskasorghum.org/international-markets-development. Processors wishing to participate should email sorghum.board@nebraska.gov.
The 2022 Nebraska Sorghum Symposium will be the following day, Jan. 27, in Kearney. That event will include valuable climate, agronomy, research and marketing information for producers. Individuals may register at www.nebraskasorghum.org/producer-resources.