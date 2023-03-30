IANR state tour scheduled for April and May

LINCOLN — Leaders from the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Agriculture Builders of Nebraska will visit communities across Nebraska during a statewide listening tour in April and May.
The listening tour, which will kick off next week, will present an opportunity for the public to share their thoughts and visions for the future of Nebraska, their communities, and the state’s agriculture industry with university leadership including Mike Boehm, NU vice president for agriculture and Harlan vice chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. The tour is being conducted in conjunction with IANR’s Celebration of Innovation, which marks the 50th anniversary of IANR, as well as the 150th anniversary of UNL’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.
Tour dates in Northeast and North Central Nebraska include:
— Wayne — Tuesday, April 4, dinner and roundtable discussion, 5:30-7 p.m. at Elkhorn Valley Bank and Trust, 411 E. Seventh St,
— Fremont — Wednesday, April 5, lunch and roundtable discussion, noon-1:30 p.m., Fremont Golf Club, 2710 N. Somers Ave.
— Valentine — Monday, April 24, dinner and roundtable discussion, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Bolo Beer Co., 420 E. First St.
— Columbus — Wednesday, April 26, lunch and roundtable discussion, noon-1:30 p.m. at The Evans House, 2204 14th St.
These events are free and open to the public, though advance registration is requested for each participant. For questions, contact Jordan Slagle at jslagle10@unl.edu.
FFA convention
LINCOLN — More than 7,000 students from across Nebraska will descend on Lincoln for the 95th Nebraska FFA State Convention this week. More than 7,600 members, advisers, and guests are registered for the convention.
Members from across the state will compete in a variety of agriculture and leadership focused contests that they have spent the past year working toward.
Leadership development events, or speaking events, will take place in various locations in downtown Lincoln. Career development events, in which students participate in technical events, take place at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln east campus. Top-placing individuals and teams will get the chance to compete at the National FFA Convention in October.
Sessions will feature keynote speakers, award presentations and state FFA choir performances at Pinnacle Bank Arena throughout the convention.
Alexis Bodlak of Pender serves as the Nebraska State FFA president, and has spent most of her freshman year of college promoting FFA and connecting with members across the state and beyond.
The Nebraska FFA Foundation hosts a career and business expo also at Pinnacle Bank Arena for students to explore during the convention, as well as various leadership and agriculture education workshops. A comprehensive schedule of the state FFA convention may be found at nebraskastateffaconvention2.sched.com.
$5M agreement
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Labor has announced the award of a $5 million cooperative agreement to the International Labor Organization to help organizations in Brazil and Paraguay in an effort to increase worker voice and representation and address abusive labor practices, including forced labor and child labor.
The project will focus on cattle-raising areas in the two countries where evidence of abuses exists. It aligns with the department’s continued effort to reduce and prevent forced labor and child labor in global supply chains.
Administered by the Bureau of International Labor Affairs, the project will seek to address these issues in Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil, and in the Department of Boquerón in the Paraguayan Chaco region. The project will help worker and civil society organizations to better identify labor violations and advocate for workers. It also will provide services to address labor violations for workers and their families and seek greater engagement with the private sector to advocate for better working conditions.
In Brazil’s and Paraguay’s cattle-raising sectors, frequent reports exist of coercive recruitment and employment practices targeting rural, indigenous and other vulnerable populations. These practices include false promises of good work and living conditions, and employers often pay wages in advance to trap workers into debt bondage. Workers on small- and medium-sized cattle farms that supply larger international cattle production operations often fall victim. As cattle production in the two countries has expanded to meet global demand, the threat and levels of forced labor and labor exploitation also has grown.