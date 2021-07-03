HUMPHREY — A Platte County farmer who formally accused multiple parties earlier this year of putting him out of a large sum of money has reached a settlement with the alleged perpetrators.
A complaint filed by Michael Foltz of Humphrey in May alleged that he lost more than $170,000 in commodities through a series of unauthorized sales. The alleged sales were executed by Zane Abner and Ethan Bruland of Platte County, who are both employed by Tredas, a Nebraska limited liability company.
Between September 2018 and March 2020, Bruland and Abner were alleged to have purchased and sold commodities on Foltz’s brokerage account with R.J. O’Brien. The defendants allegedly collected commission fees on contracts executed by O’Brien with regard to Foltz’s brokerage account.
Bruland and Abner were given expressed authorization to make some purchases, sales and trades of corn, soybeans and cattle, but the two men allegedly made a significant number of sales, purchases and trades for these commodities that were not authorized by Foltz, according to the complaint.
Before a settlement was reached, Foltz was seeking damages for the losses he sustained and sought a jury trial. He is represented by Wegener Scarborough & Lane, a law firm that operates in four states, including Nebraska.
Settlement terms were not disclosed, but Benjamin Wegener, Foltz’s attorney, confirmed this week that the matter was resolved and the case was dismissed. Wegener did not offer additional comment. Foltz declined to offer any comment regarding the settlement.
Richard Jeffries, an Omaha attorney representing Tredas, Abner and Bruland, did not respond to a request for comment.