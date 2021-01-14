How technology can improve your farm

Are you interested in how agriculture technologies can improve nitrogen management on your farm? Nebraska Extension’s On-Farm Research Network has launched a new Precision Nitrogen Management project. The goal is for producers to get hands-on experience with new technologies to manage nitrogen more efficiently and evaluate how these technologies will work on their operation. This project is made possible through a $1.2 million On-Farm Conservation Innovation grant from USDA — Natural Resource Conservation Service which connects corn and wheat producers across Nebraska with access to cutting-edge technologies through on-farm research. In the past few years, a number of on-farm studies have been completed looking at the topic of precision nitrogen management and the Precision Nitrogen Management project team is looking for growers to participate in these studies in 2021.

Crop canopy sensing for nitrogen management has been explored through Project SENSE. These studies utilize a high clearance applicator equipped with Ag Leader® OptRx® sensors. As the crop canopy is sensed, UAN fertilizer is applied with drop nozzles in real time. Across 51 sites from 2015 to 2018, the sensor-based approach resulted in a savings of 29 lb N/ac compared to the grower’s traditional methods and reduced yields by only 1-2 bu/ac. This resulted in a profit increase of $8.41/ac. If you are interested in participating in a study looking at crop canopy sensing contact Dr. Joe Luck at jluck2@unl.edu.

Sensor-based fertigation management uses multispectral imagery captured with a drone to inform weekly fertigation decisions. Sensor-based fertigation management has been investigated through 10 on-farm research trials in recent years. Compared to the grower’s typical management, sensor-based fertigation resulted in higher nitrogen use efficiency 95% of the time, and greater profit 50% of the time. If you are interested in learning more or participating in future sensor-based fertigation trials contact Jackson Stansell, Graduate Research Assistant — Biological Systems Engineering, at jstansell2@unl.edu.

Crop modeling studies provide an opportunity to evaluate commercially available models such as Granular®, Adapt-N, FluroSat, FarmersEdge™ N-Manager, Maize-N, and more. In 2020, one producer evaluated Granular and Adapt-N, to determine the impact of using these tools to direct a variable-rate, in-season nitrogen prescription. If you are interested in conducting on-farm research to evaluate how one of these tools may work on your operation contact Dr. Laila Puntel at lpuntel2@unl.edu.

Nitrification inhibitors have been evaluated through nine on-farm research studies in 2019 and 2020. These primarily silt loam or silty clay loam sites and did not see consistent benefits to using an inhibitor; greater benefits are expected with coarser textured soils. Enhanced soil sampling is planned for the upcoming studies to provide more information about how these products will work in various weather and soil conditions. If you are interested in evaluating a nitrification inhibitor on your operation contact Dr. Javed Iqbal at javed.iqbal@unl.edu.

Growers and consultants who choose to participate in one of the Precision Nitrogen Management projects will work closely with Nebraska Extension to evaluate the agronomic and economic impacts of using the technology. Eligible producers who complete these studies will receive $1,300 for recognition of their time and resource commitments and to mitigate risk of potential yield and profit loss. Cooperating producers will also be eligible to receive up to $1,200 for eligible technology costs associated with these studies. Interested growers can find additional information regarding the project at go.unl.edu/precisionnitrogen or contact Laura Thompson, Extension Educator — Director, Nebraska On-Farm Research Network at laura.thompson@unl.edu or 402-245-2224.

Tags

In other news

The need for vitamins in cows during winter

Poor quality of forage fed to cows in late gestation can present health challenges not only for the cows but for the calves they’re about to give birth to. Drought conditions or poor haying conditions during the previous growing season can lower quantities of those forage’s essential nutrien…

How technology can improve your farm

Are you interested in how agriculture technologies can improve nitrogen management on your farm? Nebraska Extension’s On-Farm Research Network has launched a new Precision Nitrogen Management project. The goal is for producers to get hands-on experience with new technologies to manage nitrog…

Soybean management virtual field days

LINCOLN — The 2020 Soybean Management Field Days moved online for the first time ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Growers can view Soybean Management Field Days presentations or listen to the podcasts presented by Nebraska Extension specialists and educators at enrec.unl.edu/2020soydays.

Farmers, landowners workshops set

LYONS — Beginning farmers and landowners throughout Nebraska are invited to attend four workshops to discuss starting and maintaining an agricultural business. These free, virtual events are sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs.

Farmers Union 107th annual State Convention completed

LINCOLN — Nebraska Farmers Union (NeFU) held their 107th annual state convention in farm homes and offices across the state December 4th using the ZOOM platform. The convention theme was: “107 Years of Service.” The attendance was good as NeFU members elected two NeFU Board of Directors and …

Winter’s cold impact on animals

As we head into winter, we once again get to deal with the effects of cold temperatures and snow storms on our cattle herd. As cold stress increases, so to do energy requirements and animal body condition can drop. Many of us can attest to the large amounts of hay used during sustained cold …

Spend fertilizer dollars wisely

It’s the time of year when many are getting back their soil tests and making decisions on fertilizer applications for next year. Like any year there are a variety of factors in play in determining application rates. Some areas might have had lower than expected yields due to drought. Some ma…

New date, but the farm show will go on

New date, but the farm show will go on

NORFOLK — The 34th annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 17-18, 2021, at the Northeast Community College Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex.