How technology can improve your farm

Are you interested in how agriculture technologies can improve nitrogen management on your farm? Nebraska Extension’s On-Farm Research Network has launched a new Precision Nitrogen Management project. The goal is for producers to get hands-on experience with new technologies to manage nitrogen more efficiently and evaluate how these technologies will work on their operation. This project is made possible through a $1.2 million On-Farm Conservation Innovation grant from USDA — Natural Resource Conservation Service which connects corn and wheat producers across Nebraska with access to cutting-edge technologies through on-farm research. In the past few years, a number of on-farm studies have been completed looking at the topic of precision nitrogen management and the Precision Nitrogen Management project team is looking for growers to participate in these studies in 2021.
Crop canopy sensing for nitrogen management has been explored through Project SENSE. These studies utilize a high clearance applicator equipped with Ag Leader® OptRx® sensors. As the crop canopy is sensed, UAN fertilizer is applied with drop nozzles in real time. Across 51 sites from 2015 to 2018, the sensor-based approach resulted in a savings of 29 lb N/ac compared to the grower’s traditional methods and reduced yields by only 1-2 bu/ac. This resulted in a profit increase of $8.41/ac. If you are interested in participating in a study looking at crop canopy sensing contact Dr. Joe Luck at jluck2@unl.edu.
Sensor-based fertigation management uses multispectral imagery captured with a drone to inform weekly fertigation decisions. Sensor-based fertigation management has been investigated through 10 on-farm research trials in recent years. Compared to the grower’s typical management, sensor-based fertigation resulted in higher nitrogen use efficiency 95% of the time, and greater profit 50% of the time. If you are interested in learning more or participating in future sensor-based fertigation trials contact Jackson Stansell, Graduate Research Assistant — Biological Systems Engineering, at jstansell2@unl.edu.
Crop modeling studies provide an opportunity to evaluate commercially available models such as Granular®, Adapt-N, FluroSat, FarmersEdge™ N-Manager, Maize-N, and more. In 2020, one producer evaluated Granular and Adapt-N, to determine the impact of using these tools to direct a variable-rate, in-season nitrogen prescription. If you are interested in conducting on-farm research to evaluate how one of these tools may work on your operation contact Dr. Laila Puntel at lpuntel2@unl.edu.
Nitrification inhibitors have been evaluated through nine on-farm research studies in 2019 and 2020. These primarily silt loam or silty clay loam sites and did not see consistent benefits to using an inhibitor; greater benefits are expected with coarser textured soils. Enhanced soil sampling is planned for the upcoming studies to provide more information about how these products will work in various weather and soil conditions. If you are interested in evaluating a nitrification inhibitor on your operation contact Dr. Javed Iqbal at javed.iqbal@unl.edu.
Growers and consultants who choose to participate in one of the Precision Nitrogen Management projects will work closely with Nebraska Extension to evaluate the agronomic and economic impacts of using the technology. Eligible producers who complete these studies will receive $1,300 for recognition of their time and resource commitments and to mitigate risk of potential yield and profit loss. Cooperating producers will also be eligible to receive up to $1,200 for eligible technology costs associated with these studies. Interested growers can find additional information regarding the project at go.unl.edu/precisionnitrogen or contact Laura Thompson, Extension Educator — Director, Nebraska On-Farm Research Network at laura.thompson@unl.edu or 402-245-2224.