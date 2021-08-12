Honor presented for lifetime of service

LYONS — As a child, Karen Tikalsky believed good would prevail over evil. As an adult, she learned that creating opportunity and meaningful life in rural America requires hard work, embracing of responsibility, civic action, and advocacy for those who cannot advocate for themselves.

To acknowledge Tikalsky and her husband, Jim, for their lifetime of service, the Center for Rural Affairs presented them last month with the 2020 Seventh Generation Award. The award honors people who have made significant contributions to improving rural life and protecting our land and water.

Karen Tikalsky joined the Center for Rural Affairs board in 1986 and served until her death on Jan. 26, 2020, at age 67. She presided as president from March 2001 to March 2004, a tenure that included construction of the center’s current main office building in Lyons.

“She was an advocate for others, for those that couldn’t advocate for themselves,” Jim said.

Karen and Jim lived among the rolling Nebraska hills near Niobrara on a farm homesteaded by Jim’s great-great-grandfather and his son in the late 1870s.

