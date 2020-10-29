Holt County’s 2020 4-H Achievement Ceremony was held Sunday, Oct. 11, at Chambers Community Center in Chambers.
Unfortunately the Achievement Ceremony looked very different this year compared to years past. But we were happy to be able to celebrate all the youth and their hard work over the past year.
4-H Membership pins and certificates were presented to one, three, five, seven, nine, 10, 11 and 12 year members.
Leader/Volunteers are recognized for their years of service with a pin and certificate at one, five, 10, 15, 20, and 25 years. The following Leaders/Volunteers were recognized this year.
First: Brandi Morrow
Five: Jason Koehlmoos, Melissa Krysl
Ten: Kelcey Shoemaker
Fifteen: Brenda Koenig, Shawna Mitchell, Maureen Pischel
Community Pride Certificates are presented to clubs that performed acts of community service throughout the year.
The following clubs received Community Pride Certificates: Brush Creek, Cloverdale and Up & At It.
4-H Club of Excellence awards are presented to clubs that met a certain criteria and that documented how that criteria was met. The following clubs received Club of Excellence awards: Brush Creek and Cloverdale.
Achievement Application or Record Books awards and prizes are offered by the 4-H Council. Every participant will receive a ribbon, as well as a gift.
Clover Kids Record Book Awards go to:
Caia Deseive — Participation Ribbon
Camry Deseive — Participation Ribbon
Beau Gotschall — Participation Ribbon
Gretchen Miner — Participation Ribbon
Lars Miner — Participation Ribbon
Rebekah Olson — Participation Ribbon
Annabelle Timmerman — Participation Ribbon
8-10 years 4-H Age Achievement Application Awards go to:
Carson Deseive: Purple — Champion
Trevor Timmerman: Purple — Reserve Champion
Lynn Miner: Blue
11-13 years 4-H Age Achievement Application Awards go to:
Cale Deseive: Purple — Champion
Clair Krysl: Purple — Reserve Champion
Elizabeth Olson: Purple
Hannah Olson: Purple
14 years and above 4-H Age Achievement Application Awards go to:
Luke Olson: Purple — Champion
Andrew Koehlmoos: Blue — Reserve Champion
The Nebraska 4-H Diamond Clover Program encourages 4-H youth to engage in a variety of projects and activities that will enable members to acquire the life skills necessary to lead successful lives as competent, caring, and contributing citizens. The program’s overall goal is to provide 4-H members a rich and diverse learning experience. The program consists of six levels that require a 4-H member to plan and report a broad range of age-appropriate accomplishments. Receiving the follow certificates and pins:
Level 1: Amethyst
Jaylynn Hoppe
Trevor Timmerman
Level 2: Aquamarine
Carson Deseive
Level 3: Ruby
Levi Cronk
Elizabeth Olson
Level 4: Sapphire
Cale Deseive
Levi Cronk
Autumn Hoppe
Hannah Olson
Level 5: Emerald
Lucas Olson
Other awards presented were:
Friend of 4-H: Anson’s Feed & Trucking
Outstanding 4-H Alumni: Kylee Whitehill, O’Neill
Heart of 4-H: Linda Olson, Atkinson
Outstanding 4-H Career: Logan Sanford, Inman
We were unable to have the awards ceremony that we typically have on Saturday of fair week so those awards were presented along with the 4-H Public Speaking Contest and Pre-fair day awards.
Thank you to Holt County 4-H Council, Awards Committee and everyone else who came and participated in the Holt County Achievement Ceremony.