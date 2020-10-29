4-H NDN

Holt County’s 2020 4-H Achievement Ceremony was held Sunday, Oct. 11, at Chambers Community Center in Chambers.

Unfortunately the Achievement Ceremony looked very different this year compared to years past. But we were happy to be able to celebrate all the youth and their hard work over the past year.

4-H Membership pins and certificates were presented to one, three, five, seven, nine, 10, 11 and 12 year members.

Leader/Volunteers are recognized for their years of service with a pin and certificate at one, five, 10, 15, 20, and 25 years. The following Leaders/Volunteers were recognized this year.

 First: Brandi Morrow

 Five: Jason Koehlmoos, Melissa Krysl

 Ten: Kelcey Shoemaker

 Fifteen: Brenda Koenig, Shawna Mitchell, Maureen Pischel

Community Pride Certificates are presented to clubs that performed acts of community service throughout the year.

The following clubs received Community Pride Certificates: Brush Creek, Cloverdale and Up & At It.

4-H Club of Excellence awards are presented to clubs that met a certain criteria and that documented how that criteria was met. The following clubs received Club of Excellence awards: Brush Creek and Cloverdale.

Achievement Application or Record Books awards and prizes are offered by the 4-H Council. Every participant will receive a ribbon, as well as a gift.

Clover Kids Record Book Awards go to:

 Caia Deseive — Participation Ribbon

 Camry Deseive — Participation Ribbon

 Beau Gotschall — Participation Ribbon

 Gretchen Miner — Participation Ribbon

 Lars Miner — Participation Ribbon

 Rebekah Olson — Participation Ribbon

 Annabelle Timmerman — Participation Ribbon

8-10 years 4-H Age Achievement Application Awards go to:

 Carson Deseive: Purple — Champion

 Trevor Timmerman: Purple — Reserve Champion

 Lynn Miner: Blue

11-13 years 4-H Age Achievement Application Awards go to:

 Cale Deseive: Purple — Champion

 Clair Krysl: Purple — Reserve Champion

 Elizabeth Olson: Purple

 Hannah Olson: Purple

14 years and above 4-H Age Achievement Application Awards go to:

 Luke Olson: Purple — Champion

 Andrew Koehlmoos: Blue — Reserve Champion

The Nebraska 4-H Diamond Clover Program encourages 4-H youth to engage in a variety of projects and activities that will enable members to acquire the life skills necessary to lead successful lives as competent, caring, and contributing citizens. The program’s overall goal is to provide 4-H members a rich and diverse learning experience. The program consists of six levels that require a 4-H member to plan and report a broad range of age-appropriate accomplishments. Receiving the follow certificates and pins:

Level 1: Amethyst

 Jaylynn Hoppe

 Trevor Timmerman

Level 2: Aquamarine

 Carson Deseive

Level 3: Ruby

 Levi Cronk

 Elizabeth Olson

Level 4: Sapphire

 Cale Deseive

 Levi Cronk

 Autumn Hoppe

 Hannah Olson

Level 5: Emerald

 Lucas Olson

Other awards presented were:

Friend of 4-H: Anson’s Feed & Trucking

Outstanding 4-H Alumni: Kylee Whitehill, O’Neill

Heart of 4-H: Linda Olson, Atkinson

Outstanding 4-H Career: Logan Sanford, Inman

We were unable to have the awards ceremony that we typically have on Saturday of fair week so those awards were presented along with the 4-H Public Speaking Contest and Pre-fair day awards.

Thank you to Holt County 4-H Council, Awards Committee and everyone else who came and participated in the Holt County Achievement Ceremony.

