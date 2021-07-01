Healthy soil is crucial for nourishing plants and sustaining animals and humans, and it affects issues such as nitrate levels.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors learned more about soil health through a presentation from the University of Nebraska’s Dr. Chittaranjan Ray, professor and director of the Nebraska Water Center, and Michael Kaiser, assistant professor of soil and water sciences, at the board’s June meeting. The pair discussed many soil chemistry concepts and answered questions.
Soil becomes healthier when organic matter levels increase (carbon sequestration), water infiltration rates improve (reducing erosion, runoff and flooding) and the soil’s biological life is diverse and plentiful.
Soil nutrients exist as positively charged or negatively charged ions when dissolved. The positively charged ions are known as cations and the negatively charged ions are known as anions.
Cation exchange capacity (CEC) is a soil chemical property. It is the ability of the soil to hold or store cations.
When soil particles are negatively charged, they attract and hold on to cations like calcium, potassium and sodium, stopping them from being leached down the soil profile.
On the other hand, negatively charged soil particles repel anions. The implication of this is that negatively charged nutrients such as nitrate, sulphate and chloride are vulnerable to leaching down the soil profile.
“It is often assumed that the CEC value can generally be utilized when considering the timing and amount of nitrogen that can be applied as fertilizer, but as Professor Kaiser illustrated in his presentation, there are a host of variables outside of our control which influence the soil’s ability to retain the nitrogen within the root zone for later utilization by plant roots,” said Brian Bruckner, Lower Elkhorn NRD assistant manager.