Not only is it fair time for those folks in the 4-H world, but Haskell Ag Lab near Concord has three big events coming up at the beginning of August.
The first big event is the Soil Health School, which will be Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 1-2, with an optional tour on Thursday, Aug. 3. During those two full days, there will be demonstrations that compare a healthy soils to those that aren’t so good, presentations about different practices to build soil health, a discussion on how soil health can have an impact on our bottom line, in-field observations of soil life and research trials and full sit-down meals both days.
“I’m personally so excited to share with participants about my summer adventures in developing different ways to view what’s going on with the plant beneath the soil surface because there’s so much more to plant life than what you can see above the ground,” said Leslie Johnson, an associate Extension educator in animal manure management.
Those interested may learn more about the Soil Health School and find the link to register for it at go.unl.edu/hal-shs.
The second big event is a new one for Haskell Ag Lab to host, but the Soybean Management Field Days are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year. On Wednesday, Aug. 9, those attending will be able to reminisce about the past 25 years of soybean production and consider the experiences that may be coming in the next 25 years. This year’s field days will feature presentations by experts from the university and panel discussions that include area farmers. Find out more about Soybean Management Field Days at enrec.unl.edu/soydays.
The third big event is the annual Science and Ag Family Field Day on Thursday, Aug. 10. The event will include research tours that will highlight some of the work the lab is doing, educational presentations on land leases and water quality, exhibitors and vendors from all kinds of agricultural businesses and programs, hands-on activities for both kids and adults, and a blood drive because farm-related injuries often require blood transfusions.
Everyone who registers at the field day receives a voucher for free lunch from one of the on-site food trucks. This event is free and open to everyone of all ages. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the farm site with booths and activities scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find out more at go.unl.edu/halfieldday23.
The Haskell Ag Lab is located 1.5 miles east of Concord on 866 Road.