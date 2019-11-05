Harvest to wrap up soon

Crop report harvest NDN

Harvest is approaching completion in Nebraska, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.

For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 11% short, 84% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 9% short, 86% adequate and 4% surplus.

The following updates were reported:

— Corn harvested was 60%, near 62% last year and 69% average. Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 19% fair, 56% good and 17% excellent.

— Soybean harvested was 94%, ahead of 88% last year and equal to average.

— Winter wheat emerged was 97%, near 92% last year and 95% average. Winter wheat condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 22% fair, 53% good and 19% excellent.

— Sorghum harvested was 54%, behind 71% last year and 73% average. Sorghum condition rated 2% very poor, 3% poor, 21% fair, 65% good and 9% excellent.

