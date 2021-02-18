Growers statewide to share on-farm research

The annual Nebraska On-Farm Research Network research results update meetings will be offered in-person and online in 2021. Farm operators and agronomists from across the state will obtain valuable crop production-related information from on-farm research projects conducted on Nebraska farms by Nebraska farmers in partnership with University of Nebraska faculty. These research projects cover products, practices and new technologies that impact farm productivity and profitability.

The Nebraska On-Farm Research Network is a statewide, on-farm research program that addresses critical farmer production, profitability and natural resources questions. Growers take an active role in the on-farm research project sponsored by Nebraska Extension in partnership with the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, the Nebraska Corn Board, the Nebraska Soybean Checkoff and the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission.

The February programs will provide an opportunity to hear growers who conducted on-farm research share their results from the 2020 growing season. Field length replicated treatment comparisons were completed in growers’ fields, using their equipment.

The following dates/locations are planned:

Thursday, Feb. 25

 Auburn: 4-H Building Nemaha County Fairgrounds, 816 I St.

 Beatrice: Gage County Extension Office, 1115 West Scott

 Clay Center: Clay County fairgrounds, 701 N Martin Ave.

 David City: David City Library, 399 N 5th St.

 Wahoo: Lake Wanahoo Education Building, 655 County Road 16, East side of Lake Wanahoo

 York: Cornerstone Event Center, Fairgrounds York, 2400 N. Nebraska Ave.

 Online option also available

Friday, Feb. 26

 Alliance: Knight Museum, 908 Yellowstone

 Clay Center: Clay County fairgrounds 701 N Martin Ave.

 Kearney: Buffalo County Extension Office, 1400 E. 34th (Fairgrounds)

 Nebraska City: Kimmel Orchard Education Building, 5995 G Rd.

 Norfolk: Madison County Extension, 1305 S. 13th St.

 North Platte: West Central Research, Extension, and Education Center (WCREEC), 402 W. State Farm Rd.

 Osceola: Polk County fairgrounds, Ag Hall, 12931 N Blvd.

 Seward: Harvest Hall, Fairgrounds Seward, 1625 Fairgrounds Circle

 West Point: Nielsen Center - West Point, 200 Anna Stalp Ave.

 Wilber: Saline County Extension Office, 306 W 3rd St.

 Online option also available

Programs start with check-in at 8:30 a.m. CST/7:30 a.m. MST, and conclude at 12:30 p.m. CST/11:30 MST.

Visit go.unl.edu/2021OnFarmResearch for registration, details and program updates. Pre-registration is required. Walk-in registration will not be permitted. Early registration is encouraged due to capacity limitations at each location. Once a location is full, it will no longer be listed as a registration option. Please pre-register at least two days in advance for planning purposes.

In-person meetings will only be held if local and UNL directed health measures allow and if weather conditions are suitable for travel. If a meeting is canceled, registered participants will be notified via email, phone, or text message. Facial coverings/masks guidelines may vary based on local directed health measures. For information about the COVID-related health measures that will be in place at each meeting, please contact the local site host. Contact information available on the website.

For more information and general inquiries about the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network, contact Laura Thompson, Nebraska On-Farm Research Network & Ag Technology Extension Educator by email at laura.thompson@unl.edu or phone at 402-245-2224 or visit go.unl.edu/2021OnFarmResearch.

