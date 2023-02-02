LINCOLN —The Center for Great Plains Studies has welcomed 15 new Great Plains Fellows into its ranks. Through museum exhibits, periodicals and scholarly programs, the center explores the relationship between the region’s natural environment and the generations of people who have inhabited it. The new cohort of fellows included four Rural Prosperity Nebraska Extension educators—Ted Hibbeler, Brandi Hilton-Hagemann, Charlotte Narjes and Marilyn Schlake.
Great Plains Fellows work on projects that further scholarship, appreciation for and investment in the natural environment and various cultures of the Great Plains. Past fellows’ projects have included writing books, publishing the Great Plains Quarterly and Great Plains Research journals, organizing conferences and serving on award committees. The specialties of such projects also run the gamut, from geology to broadcasting to history to food systems to indigenous studies.
For example, Hibbeler, who leads UNL’s Native American Coalition, is working on a project with Center Director Margaret Jacobs. They are creating a website that would act as a hub for Great Plains Tribal Nations to showcase their economic development and trade capacity.
“(Our 232 fellows) are a bank of experts about all things Great Plains,” said Katie Nieland, associate director of the center. “Together they create a network to examine the big ideas/problems/opportunities of the region.”
One hallmark of the center is the Great Plains Art Museum, an exhibition repository for art and literature centered on the Great Plains and its history.
Hibbeler, Hilton-Hagemann, Narjes and Schlake join their fellow Extension educators, Cheryl Burkhart-Kriesel, Shawn Kaskie and Kim Wilson, who already serve as Great Plains Fellows.