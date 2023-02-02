Take advantage of free hands-on grain bin safety training Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.at the UNL-Haskell Ag Lab Farm Shop in Concord. A meal is included.

First responders and anyone handling grain (producers, grain elevators and farm or feedlot workers) will benefit from understanding the causes of grain entrapment, prevention techniques and proper response to an entrapment/engulfment. Register at https://tinyurl.com/3hdurtk6

Training is sponsored by the Central States Center for Agricultural Health and Safety, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension and the Grain Handling Safety Council — Building a Safer Community Together.

If you have any questions, call the UNL Haskell Ag Lab at 402-584-2261.

In other news

Corn association

YORK — Members of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association gathered at the Holthus Convention Center last month for their annual meeting to conduct business and elect at-large board members.

Crop report for week ending Jan. 29

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, topsoil moisture supplies rated 18% very short, 37% short, 39% adequate and 6% surplus, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Poultry, egg meeting

COLUMBUS — The Nebraska Poultry and Egg Development, Utilization, and Marketing Committee has planned a meeting for Wednesday, March 15, at 10 a.m. at the River’s Edge Conference Center Ramada Inn in Columbus.

Great Plains Fellows

LINCOLN —The Center for Great Plains Studies has welcomed 15 new Great Plains Fellows into its ranks. Through museum exhibits, periodicals and scholarly programs, the center explores the relationship between the region’s natural environment and the generations of people who have inhabited it…

Bill would expand economic development efforts to rural communities

LINCOLN — Continuing a trend that began during the COVID-19 pandemic, Center for Rural Affairs policy director Johnathan Hladik said more people are choosing to relocate to smaller communities, a wave that could open the door to reversing Nebraska's rural population decline.