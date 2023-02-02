Take advantage of free hands-on grain bin safety training Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.at the UNL-Haskell Ag Lab Farm Shop in Concord. A meal is included.
First responders and anyone handling grain (producers, grain elevators and farm or feedlot workers) will benefit from understanding the causes of grain entrapment, prevention techniques and proper response to an entrapment/engulfment. Register at https://tinyurl.com/3hdurtk6
Training is sponsored by the Central States Center for Agricultural Health and Safety, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension and the Grain Handling Safety Council — Building a Safer Community Together.
If you have any questions, call the UNL Haskell Ag Lab at 402-584-2261.