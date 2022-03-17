Getting ready for planting

As most of the winter has passed and temperatures are rising, it is time to make the last adjustments on the equipment and keep the planters ready for planting season. Planting early is always a good choice when there is moisture available and Mother Nature helps with climate, but being in a hurry and forgetting to make the right adjustments on the planters is not a wise decision when you have a short period of time for planting.
The main purpose of the planting operation is to place the seeds at a determined and optimum depth for the crop and ensure that there are no air pockets left in-furrow (improved seed-to-soil contact). When the planting operation is not properly performed, seeds are often placed too shallow or too deep, and spaced too close to each other (doubles) or too apart from each other (skips). Therefore, the variability on seed placement delays emergence and creates competition between the plants for moisture, nutrients and light and consequently will cause yield losses.
In this way, to ensure that seeds are being properly placed, all the planters’ components should work properly. One thing to consider is that machinery components are not the only factors influencing seed distribution. Such external factors as soil type, soil moisture and soil compaction can negatively influence a planting operation but, when the planter is well calibrated and the planting operation is performed at the right displacement speed, these external factors are easily controlled.
So, what should be done on row-crop planters before planting?
1. Make sure all bolts and nuts are tightened. Important components of a row-unit like parallel arms, gauge-wheels and closing wheels are holden by bolts and nuts. The looseness of bolts and nuts can influence the row-unit vibration and affect seed distribution.
2. Look for worn parts. Worn bushings will cause gauge-wheels or closing wheels to wobble. Worn opening disks will vary seeding depths. If you don`t have seed tube guards, check the wear of your seed tubes.
3. Make sure your planter is leveled. A leveled planter will allow the row-cleaners, opening disks/gauge-wheels and closing wheels to better perform their tasks of cleaning the space, opening the furrow, placing the seeds and closing the furrow, removing the air pockets, respectively.
4. Verify if you have enough tension in drive or driven chains and that the gears are not loose.
5. Always make preventive maintenance on seed meters. Mechanical seed meters (finger meters) are the ones on which more attention should be given. Always make sure you are getting enough vacuum and there are no leaks on your vacuum meters.
6. As final considerations, before planting all your fields, make sure you are getting a good seed distribution by performing a uniformity test. Run your planter at your usual speed and open some 6-foot furrow spots to verify if the seeds are at the right depth and spacing you calibrated for. If you want to check how your emergence is going, the Precision Planting company will send you emergence flag kits for free at https://www.precisionplanting.com/agronomy/research/free-emergence-flagging-kit.
For more information, call Oliveira at 402-374-2929, email her at luan@unl.edu or contact your local Nebraska Extension office.