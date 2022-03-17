Funds given

Leaders and volunteers of the Kolach Days stand with Farmers Pride management accepting a $5,000 Hometown Pride grant for Verdigre. Funds will be used to support updates to the infrastructure on festival grounds. Kolach Days is put on by the Verdigre Improvement Club each summer.
In other news
Spring is right around the corner and producers looking for a bit of extra forage this year may consider planting a spring crop. Spring oats are one option that can be planted early, produce a large amount of high-quality forage and, depending on your management goals, be adjusted for the be…
As most of the winter has passed and temperatures are rising, it is time to make the last adjustments on the equipment and keep the planters ready for planting season. Planting early is always a good choice when there is moisture available and Mother Nature helps with climate, but being in a…
Jared Lierman of Beemer has been elected president of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association at a directors’ meeting last month at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus. Joining Lierman on the leadership team are Mark Wright of Fremont as president-elect and Connor Livingston of Fa…
Summit Carbon Solutions, one of two companies seeking to build pipelines across Northeast Nebraska to gather and transport carbon dioxide, is making progress with landowners through voluntary easements.
Farmers Pride, an area farmer cooperative, reported earnings of $7.3 million for its 2021 fiscal year.
There’s a special twist to a farm retirement auction next week on the Big Iron platform. Proceeds from one of the tractors offered will be donated to the Northeast Community College agriculture department.