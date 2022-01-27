Fuels Reduction Program helps landowners improve health of forests

Fire. It can be a friend, or it can be a foe. Out in the prairies of Nebraska, fire was once a natural tool to regenerate the land. In an unmanaged forest, it can be detrimental by starting on the forest floor and then going up ladder fuels such as eastern red cedar to the canopy of the hardwood trees. Once a fire is in the canopy, there is little that can be done to control the flames.
In 2012, fires ripped through the Niobrara Valley and the volume of fuels that were within the natural forest did not make fighting these fires any easier. In fact, with the fuels within the hardwood and Ponderosa pine stands, the fire accelerated and burned that much hotter. We learned valuable lessons that year, and one of those lessons was that we need to manage our forests in Nebraska.
In the aftermath of 2012, the Fuels Reduction Program through the Nebraska Forest Service was engineered and provided cost share for landowners to remove the fuels that are building up in the understory of their natural forests and improve the overall health of the forest. This funding is available to landowners with forested land in Nebraska and have an abundancy of fuels such as eastern red cedar growing in the understory.
This program is not for pasture clearing. With Fuels Reduction, you start with a forest, and you need to end with a forest, not a pasture. When the project is completed, trees still need to be standing and not just open land. The objection of this program is to decrease the chance of a fire causing catastrophic damage to the forested area and to also improve the overall health of the forest.
How this process works is you will need to contact a forester, and there is a website link below to locate the nearest forester to the property. A site visit is conducted to determine if the site will qualify. If it does qualify, a Stewardship Plan and a Practice Plan will need to be written by the forester, and then the landowner will oversee obtaining bid(s) from a contractor(s) to do the work. Once the landowner, contractor and Nebraska Forest Service forester have signed the necessary paperwork, removal of fuels can begin. The landowner has 10 years to complete the entire project but can divide it up into stands to be completed yearly. Once a stand has been signed up for fuels reduction, that stand needs to be completely done within one year.
This is a one-time deal; you can’t come back down the road and ask for more assistance removing fuels on the same property. Once the property has been cleared of fuel, it is up to the landowner to keep it that way, and funding through this program is not an option. Also, if the land is signed up for another federal program, the land cannot qualify. Just like other programs, there are rules and stipulations that the forester can go into more detail about, either on the phone or in person.
To locate the nearest forester to you, go to https://nfs.unl.edu/foresters and click on your county. Even if you are unsure if the property will be eligible, give a forester a call. Funding for other forest management projects also is coming so keep your eyes peeled for information on that program.