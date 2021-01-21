Free legal and financial clinic offered to famers, ranchers

Farmers and ranchers are invited to attend a free clinic. The clinics are one-on-one, not group sessions, and are confidential. The legal and financial clinic gives you a chance to meet with an experienced ag law attorney and farm financial counselor. These clinic staff specialize in legal and economic issues related to farming and ranching, including business planning, estate and transition planning, farm loan programs, debtor/creditor law, and other relevant matters. Here is an opportunity to obtain an experienced outside opinion on issues that may be affecting your farm or ranch. Bring your questions.
For the time being the clinics are being conducted as conference calls or as Zoom meetings. It is therefore possible to attend a clinic from any location in the state. In-person clinics are expected to resume in the near future, at which time locations will be announced.
February 2021 Farm Finance Clinic dates:
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Wednesday, Feb. 24
To sign up for a clinic or for more information, call Michelle at the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline: 1-800-464-0258.
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Legal Aid of Nebraska sponsor the farm finance clinics.