Farmers and ranchers are invited to attend a free clinic. The clinics are one-on-one, not group sessions, and are confidential. The legal and financial clinic gives you a chance to meet with an experienced ag law attorney and farm financial counselor. These clinic staff specialize in legal and economic issues related to farming and ranching, including business planning, estate and transition planning, farm loan programs, debtor/creditor law, and other relevant matters. Here is an opportunity to obtain an experienced outside opinion on issues that may be affecting your farm or ranch. Bring your questions.

For the time being the clinics are being conducted as conference calls or as Zoom meetings. It is therefore possible to attend a clinic from any location in the state. In-person clinics are expected to resume in the near future, at which time locations will be announced.

February 2021 Farm Finance Clinic dates:

 Wednesday, Feb. 3

 Wednesday, Feb. 10

 Wednesday, Feb. 17

 Wednesday, Feb. 24

To sign up for a clinic or for more information, call Michelle at the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline: 1-800-464-0258.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Legal Aid of Nebraska sponsor the farm finance clinics.

Tags

In other news

Free legal and financial clinic offered to famers, ranchers

Farmers and ranchers are invited to attend a free clinic. The clinics are one-on-one, not group sessions, and are confidential. The legal and financial clinic gives you a chance to meet with an experienced ag law attorney and farm financial counselor. These clinic staff specialize in legal a…

Planting trees in rural neighborhoods

We need more conservation tree plantings in our rural neighborhoods. Windbreaks reduce wind erosion; control drifting snow, provide protection for homes, livestock, crops and wildlife; reduce energy costs; can help reduce ag chemicals from getting into streams; provide for recreation opportu…

Learn more about dormant season grazing

Cattle grazing on pasture is a scene most of us can envision. Usually the animals are set against the backdrop of a vibrant green grass. However, grazing doesn’t have to be limited to the growing season. Even now during the heart of winter, dormant season grazing is an option worth considering.

Webinar on dealing with stress offered

Stress seems to be prevalent in the agriculture sector, with even more concerns arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many farmers and ranchers are facing financial strains, marketing uncertainties, along with regular challenges such as production risks and farm transfer issues, and more. Wh…

The need for vitamins in cows during winter

Poor quality of forage fed to cows in late gestation can present health challenges not only for the cows but for the calves they’re about to give birth to. Drought conditions or poor haying conditions during the previous growing season can lower quantities of those forage’s essential nutrien…

How technology can improve your farm

Are you interested in how agriculture technologies can improve nitrogen management on your farm? Nebraska Extension’s On-Farm Research Network has launched a new Precision Nitrogen Management project. The goal is for producers to get hands-on experience with new technologies to manage nitrog…

Soybean management virtual field days

LINCOLN — The 2020 Soybean Management Field Days moved online for the first time ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Growers can view Soybean Management Field Days presentations or listen to the podcasts presented by Nebraska Extension specialists and educators at enrec.unl.edu/2020soydays.

Farmers, landowners workshops set

LYONS — Beginning farmers and landowners throughout Nebraska are invited to attend four workshops to discuss starting and maintaining an agricultural business. These free, virtual events are sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs.