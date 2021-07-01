A workshop will be in West Point for anyone interested in learning about farming.
A session of “Explore Farming” will be presented in both English and Spanish from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, at the Neligh Park Log Cabin in West Point.
“Starting your own agricultural business can be daunting, and these workshops offer information on where to begin the process,” said Lucia Schulz, community organizing associate for the Center for Rural Affairs. “Attendees will learn how to develop skills for farming, about resources they may need, and much more.”
Registration is required a day in advance of the event; visit cfra.org/events. For more information, contact Schulz at lucias@cfra.org or 402-380-7006. There is no cost to attend.
This event is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Outreach Assistance to Socially Disadvantaged Farmers and Ranchers Competitive Grants Program, otherwise known as the 2501 Program.