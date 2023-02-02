LINCOLN – A former Northeast Community College administrator and instructor has been named deputy director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture
Hilary Maricle, who has extensive experience and education in agriculture, agribusiness, natural resources and leadership, began her position at NDA on Jan. 18.
“Hilary is a multi-generation farmer/rancher in Nebraska, studied agriculture at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln (UNL) and has devoted her career to ag education, mentoring and leadership,” Vinton said. “With her extensive background and knowledge, Hilary understands agriculture and how important ag is to growing Nebraska’s economy. I can’t think of a better person to promote and support Nebraska’s ag industry.”
Maricle earned a bachelor of science degree in agricultural sciences and a master of science in leadership education, both from UNL. She holds a Nebraska teaching certificate in ag education and has taught ag education in Spalding and Albion.
Additionally, she taught ag business at Northeast Community College from 2005 to 2020 and served as associate dean of the agriculture, math and science division in 2013-14. She has most recently served on UNL’s Extension Leadership team.
Maricle is actively involved in public service and has represented Boone County on the Nebraska Environmental Quality Council and served as county board chairperson and vice chairperson of the Boone County Development Agency. Her professional affiliations and activities include the Ag Builders of Nebraska, American Farm Bureau and Nebraska Farm Bureau.
“I have a deep-rooted passion for agriculture that I want to share with others, and I’m excited to be a part of NDA in my home state where agriculture is our number one industry,” Maricle said. “As deputy director, I will build on Nebraska’s current successes in agriculture and pursue future opportunities for Nebraska’s ag industry both locally and internationally to grow Nebraska’s economy.
“I look forward to learning more about the work NDA does for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers and to help capitalize on the many opportunities we have to promote and support Nebraska’s ag industry.”