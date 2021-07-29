Former Iowa governor among speakers at Nebraska banquet

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture are encouraging Nebraskans to register for the Governor’s Ag and Economic Development Summit on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.
Registration for the event is now open at negovsummit.com. Terry Branstad, former U.S. ambassador to China, will give the keynote address.
“Nebraska has emerged from the pandemic in a strong position due to the resilience of our people and our top industries, including agriculture and manufacturing,” Ricketts said.
“This year’s summit will convene leaders from across the state to explore ways to build on that momentum and keep Nebraska growing. We look forward to hosting former Iowa Gov. and Ambassador Terry Branstad as this year’s keynote speaker.”
The summit this year will add an agricultural focus, with a number of economic development industry-related sessions. Discussion tracks will include building the state’s broadband infrastructure, growing ag-related exports, supporting entrepreneurship, growing the workforce and more.
“The department of agriculture is thrilled to co-host the Ag and Economic Development Summit,” said ag director Steve Wellman. “We look forward to the opportunity to facilitate new discussions and partnerships. Agriculture and economic development go hand in hand toward the success of our state and to grow our communities.”
Branstad is scheduled to provide remarks during lunch. A former Iowa governor and Iowa House member, Branstad served as ambassador to China from 2017 to 2020 after being appointed by President Donald Trump.
“We are excited that Ambassador Branstad will be able to join us this year and share his expertise on topics influencing our state’s agricultural industry and economic growth,” said Anthony L. Goins, director of the state department of economic development. “We hope everyone who shares in our mutual vision to grow the state will join Gov. Ricketts and us in Kearney this year to strategize for the way forward.”
Registration for the diplomat banquet and summit may be accessed at negovsummit.com. A full agenda is also available through the website.
For questions, contact Lori Shaal at lori.shaal@nebraska.gov or 402-471-3780.