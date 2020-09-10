Forest ceremony celebrated

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts, United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green signed an agreement at the State Capitol to promote good stewardship of Nebraska’s forests. U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, who represents Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, also participated in the signing ceremony.

The Shared Stewardship Agreement convenes interested stakeholders, paves the way for increased collaboration between state and federal agencies and leverages combined resources to best manage the state’s forests.

The Nebraska Forest Service, part of the University of Nebraska, manages the state’s 1.5 million acres of forest.

