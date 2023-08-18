Forage inventory and fall forage options

Summer is flying by and fall is just around the corner. While it may seem like a weird question to ask already, do you know how much feed or hay do you have for this fall or going into winter?
Last year’s winter didn’t do anyone’s bale yard a favor, and a dry spring and early summer didn’t help alleviate pressure on forage resources. With tight supply and high costs, it’s worth asking if you have enough feed this fall or winter with current cattle populations.
Consider the “best case” and “worst case” scenarios. Count bales, measure silage, calculate remaining pasture and get a real idea of how many calves and feeders you may have. There is still time in the year to plant a fall grazing crop, find extra acres to hay, or decide to chop a bit more silage if the situation calls for it.
While the weather is still warm, those wanting to plant extra forage should skip the warm-season species and focus on cool-season crops that will really take off in the fall. Right now your two best choices are oats for either hay or grazing and turnips for grazing. Winter small grains like cereal rye, wheat and triticale may be mixed with the oats and turnips. They won’t produce much fall growth, but they will provide early grazing next spring.
Oats alone may produce up to a couple tons of hay per acre in the fall when seeded by mid-August, with good moisture and fertility. We usually drill about 3 bushels per acre into a prepared seedbed, but drilling directly into weed-free stubble of wheat or other crop stubble already harvested works well when soil remains moist for several days in a row after seeding.
For turnips, plant just 2 or 3 pounds per acre and barely cover the tiny seeds. Add 30 to 50 pounds of oats for a better grazing mix. Broadcasting onto bare, tilled soil often works well, as does shallow drilling into weed-free crop stubble.
Oats can be ready to graze in six to eight weeks, moisture permitting, but will die following a hard freeze. If allowed to grow until a killing freeze, oats may be grazed as a stockpiled forage without losing much quality.
Don’t start grazing turnips until late October or November. Turnips continue to grow slowly until temperature drops below 20 degrees. Even into the middle of winter, the root of the turnip remains a desirable and grazable feed.
It is important to ease animals slowly into grazing either one of these forages to minimize potential respiratory or digestive problems.
If growing your own feed isn’t an option, another action plan to consider is buying feeds that are cheaper now and storing them through the winter. We know how to do this with hay and silage, but what about distillers grains? Mixing with low-quality feeds and packing with distillers in a bunker or in a bag may significantly reduce the cost of protein and energy supplements during the winter months. This is especially helpful if cows are coming of off grass thin and need to improve condition before calving.
Planning is indispensable. Having a feed inventory, adding needed forage when able and checking prices and availability of purchased feeds now will go a long way to reducing the anxiety of what we will feed our cows this fall and winter.
Ben Beckman is a beef systems Extension educator serving the counties of Antelope, Cedar, Knox, Madison and Pierce. He is based out of the Cedar County Extension office in Hartington and may be reached at 402-254-6821 or ben.beckman@unl.edu