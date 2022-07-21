Forage Field Day will be at Concord next month

CONCORD — South Dakota State University Extension and Nebraska Extension will host their 2022 Forage Field Day at the University of Nebraska Haskell Ag Lab on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“We are excited to partner with SDSU on this field day,” said Ben Beckman, Nebraska Extension beef and forage systems educator. “Forages are a vital crop to both Nebraska and South Dakota, and we look forward to offering producers an opportunity to network and expand their knowledge base through demonstrations and presentations at this field day.”
The Forage Field Day is designed to provide hands-on and classroom learning and networking experience for forage growers in Nebraska, South Dakota and the surrounding areas. The program focuses on many hot topics within the industry and features speakers from both academia and production.
The scheduled topics include: Cover crops/alternative forages; nitrogen and forages — saving fertilizer costs: full-season grazing: raising crops for grain vs. silage: a silage harvest management overview — from top to bottom: a speaker panel discussion and an optional research farm tour
Register for the field day by visiting https://go.unl.edu/2022foragefieldday. Registration closes Friday, July 29.
Haskell Ag Lab Eastern Nebraska Research & Extension Farm is located at 57905 866 Road, Concord, NE 68728.
Want to learn more?
For more information, contact Ben Beckman, assistant Extension educator, at 402-254-6821 or ben.beckman@unl.edu or Kiernan Brandt, SDSU Extension cow/calf field specialist, at 605-882-5140 or Kiernan.Brandt@sdstate.edu.