CONCORD — Livestock owners, forage producers and all those interested in forage production are encouraged to attend the 2021 Forage Field Days, presented jointly by South Dakota State University Extension and Nebraska Extension.

One of this year’s events will be Thursday, Aug. 5, at the UNL Haskell Ag Research Lab near Concord.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with demonstrations and talks starting at 10 a.m. This year’s program will focus on both annual and perennial forage systems, looking at traditional corn silage, more novel options like small grain silage and managing alfalfa survivability.

Experts from Kansas State University, South Dakota State University, the University of Minnesota and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will discuss corn silage harvest and storage considerations, silage use in finishing diets, small grain silage options, managing alfalfa under stress and insurance options for forage crops. Participants also will be able to participate in demonstrations of silage chop length and packing density, as well as use of a shaker box in diet formulation.

There is a fee to attend, and lunch is included. Walk-ins will be accepted, but to ensure a meal, attendees are encouraged to pre-register by Wednesday, July 28. Participants may register by visiting events.unl/extension/upcoming or by calling the Cedar County Extension Office at 402-254-6821.

The Haskell Ag Lab is located east of Concord at 57905 866 Road.

