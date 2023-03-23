A former 4-H'er and current 4-H youth development specialist has launched “Focus on 4-H,” a new podcast featuring the vast array of 4-H projects that youths in Lincoln, Logan and McPherson counties have participated in.
From the arts, to shooting sports, animal and plant science, engineering, technology, leadership and many other projects areas, there are dozens of projects for youths no matter their interests.
Each month, Caitlyn Jacobson features a 4-H'er project from Lincoln, Logan or McPherson counties with the goal of elevating the positive and impactful contributions they’re making in their communities, all while learning something new and enjoying the dedication it takes to complete their projects.
“There are tons of learning opportunities within 4-H, and my goal with the podcast is to feature the various program areas,” Jacobson said.
Jacobson launched the podcast in late 2022, just a few short months after she began her role with Nebraska 4-H in June. As a former 4-H'er, Jacobson said it's important to her to feature current 4-H'ers to keep 4-H activities at the forefront for busy families and youth looking for opportunities to gain lifelong skills.