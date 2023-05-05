The Nebraska Corn Growers Association has announced the winners of the 2023 Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship Program (FLAGship Program).

Five applicants each will receive a $2,000 scholarship. The awardees include Emily Woockman of Hartington, who is majoring in agribusiness at Wayne State College; Dillon Dubbs of Wood River, who is studying agronomy at Northeast Community College; and Niels Schmidt of Columbus, who is studying agriculture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The other recipients are UNL agronomy student Bryson Rader of Hastings and University of Nebraska at Omaha journalism student Claire Coulter of Ravenna.

To be eligible for this scholarship, students must be a member of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association or the son/daughter of an NeCGA member. They must be a senior in high school or college freshman who is continuing their education in Nebraska.

In other news

Crop report for week ending May 1

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were six days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Norfolk, Northeast Nebraska to be part of annual tour

The Nebraska Water Center has scheduled its annual water and natural resources tour again this summer. From Monday, June 19, to Thursday, June 22, attendees will explore Northeast Nebraska and gain firsthand experience with the water management practices, history and innovation of that regio…

FLAGship winners

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association has announced the winners of the 2023 Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship Program (FLAGship Program).

Nebraska celebrates Renewable Fuels Month in May

LINCOLN — Renewable Fuels Month highlights the importance of renewable biofuels, such as ethanol and biodiesel, especially for Nebraskans. May usually marks the beginning of the summer driving season, making it an ideal time to fuel up on clean and cost-saving biofuels.