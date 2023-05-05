FLAGship winners

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association has announced the winners of the 2023 Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship Program (FLAGship Program).
Five applicants each will receive a $2,000 scholarship. The awardees include Emily Woockman of Hartington, who is majoring in agribusiness at Wayne State College; Dillon Dubbs of Wood River, who is studying agronomy at Northeast Community College; and Niels Schmidt of Columbus, who is studying agriculture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The other recipients are UNL agronomy student Bryson Rader of Hastings and University of Nebraska at Omaha journalism student Claire Coulter of Ravenna.
To be eligible for this scholarship, students must be a member of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association or the son/daughter of an NeCGA member. They must be a senior in high school or college freshman who is continuing their education in Nebraska.