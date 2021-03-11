Farmers and ranchers are invited to attend a free clinic. The clinics are one-on-one, not group sessions, and are confidential. The legal and financial clinic gives you a chance to meet with an experienced Ag law attorney and farm financial counselor. These clinic staff specialize in legal and economic issues related to farming and ranching, including business planning, estate and transition planning, farm loan programs, debtor/creditor law, and other relevant matters. Here is an opportunity to obtain an experienced outside opinion on issues that may be affecting your farm or ranch. Bring your questions.

For the time being the clinics are being conducted as conference calls or as Zoom meetings. It is therefore possible to attend a clinic from any location in the state. In-person clinics are expected to resume in the near future, at which time locations will be announced.

March 2021 Farm Finance Clinic dates:

 Wednesday, March 17th

 Wednesday, March 24th

 Wednesday, March 31st

To sign up for a clinic or for more information, call Michelle at the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline: 1-800-464-0258.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Legal Aid of Nebraska sponsor the farm finance clinics.

Tags

In other news

Weathering stress in agriculture a questionnaire

Colchester, Vt. — The University of Minnesota Extension-Women in Ag Network, American Agri-Women (AAW), Minnesota Agri-Women District 11, and Upper Midwest Agricultural Safety and Health Center are collecting data to learn more about women in agriculture’s resiliency to stress.

Finance clinic offered to farmers, ranchers

Farmers and ranchers are invited to attend a free clinic. The clinics are one-on-one, not group sessions, and are confidential. The legal and financial clinic gives you a chance to meet with an experienced Ag law attorney and farm financial counselor. These clinic staff specialize in legal a…

Insects in the winter: How are they doing?

As usual, the recent cold snap has triggered numerous questions about insect survival. Farmers in particular want to know if the extreme cold temperatures we just experienced will kill off some of our common insect pests. The quick answer is: It depends.

Right-to-repair bill gears up

LINCOLN — Nebraskans voiced their stance on a bill that would give agriculture equipment owners greater access to tools needed to do their own repairs.

Planning ahead for forage crops

While forage crops may not always be the main product for most producers, they do play an important role in our production systems, particularly for those of us who own livestock. We take time every year to look at crop yields and pick the varieties of corn and beans to plant or take time wi…