FFA Chapters recognized

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation recognized 58 Nebraska FFA Chapters during a ceremony at the Nebraska State FFA Convention in Lincoln on April 7.
FFA Chapters participated this year in the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation’s Connecting Chapters program. Connecting Chapters equips high school FFA chapters to connect with their local elementary school to increase agricultural literacy in their communities.
FFA Chapters that participate complete four tasks during the school year. This includes attending a training from an agricultural literacy expert, reading and donating an agriculture-themed book to an elementary school classroom, planning and leading an agriculture activity in their local school, and connecting with their local County Farm Bureau to learn more about Nebraska Farm Bureau and build a community connection.
Area 2021-22 Connecting Chapters participants include Chambers, Creighton, Humphrey, Keya Paha, Madison, Neligh-Oakdale, Osmond, Scribner-Snyder, Stanton, Valentine, Verdigre and Wayne.