Feeding cattle in the cold temperatures

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&