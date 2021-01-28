February Forum Series being offered virtually

LINCOLN — Farmers, ranchers and agricultural industry representatives across the state are invited to the first February Forum Series, offered virtually by the Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA). These hour-long Zoom webinars will take place each Thursday throughout the month and will begin at noon central time. Each session will offer unique content relevant to the state’s corn industry.

In each webinar event, guest speakers from national associations and agricultural trade organizations will provide updates on several topics, including international trade (Feb. 4), biofuels (Feb. 11) agricultural policy (Feb. 18) and carbon markets (Feb. 25). Presenting organizations include U.S. Grains Council, U.S. Meat Export Federation, National Corn Growers Association and Renewable Fuels Association.

The virtual series is free of charge to attend, but people must register in advance to obtain the Zoom login information. To register, visit NebraskaCorn.org and click on the “February Forum Series” banner at the top of the page.

