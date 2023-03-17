Featured plants at this year’s plant fair

Polemonium, better known as Jacob’s ladder, is an old plant and in my search, I found that the Greek word “polemos” also means war. A Roman scholar by the name of Pliny the Elder wrote that the name “Polemonium caeruleum” originally came from the war created by the rivalry between two kings who both claimed that they were the first to discover the Jacob’s ladder plant’s medical value. In Latin, the species name simply means “most handsome,” a title the flowering perennial has certainly earned. The Native American name for Jacob’s ladder translates to “smells like a pine,” which doesn’t describe the scent of the flowers themselves, but their roots.
Jacob’s ladder actually gets its name from the shape of its leaves. The plant forms a clump of tightly packed leaf stems, which each contain tiny leaflets. These leaflets rise along the stem somewhat like a ladder and you have probably already connected the name as a reference to the ladder in Jacob’s biblical dream.
At this year’s Master Gardeners’ plant fair, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, we will be featuring the cultivar purple rain strain. This different form of Jacob's ladder displays graceful upright ferny foliage that emerges with deep maroon stems topped with large clusters of violet flowers that hang like bells. It does make a nice cut flower. The plant grows from 1 foot to 3 feet in height and will spread about 1½ to 2 feet wide and is easy to grow in partial shade. Flowers bloom primarily in spring and summer but do dead-head them for a re-bloom this summer. Jacob’s ladder (Polemonium caeruleum) is a popular choice for beginning gardeners because of its hardiness and easy care as well as its beautiful light blue to dark purple flowers. Jacob’s ladder is a relatively pest-resistant and low-maintenance plant.
An uncommon perennial plant that will be offered at the Master Gardeners’ plant fair will be Actae pachypoda, commonly known as doll’s eyes or white baneberry or cohash. All parts of this plant are poisonous, mainly the berries and roots. Use caution when planting in an area where children and pets have access. The poison does not affect birds even though they will eat the berries.
White baneberry is a popular plant to grow in gardens because of its striking visual interest. In addition to its clusters of tiny white flowers, the plant produces white berries with deep purple "pupils" that give them the appearance of a doll's eyes, leading to its common name.
This plant makes a nice, low-maintenance (1-2 inches tall and 2-3 inches wide) ornamental addition to your landscape. In fact, because most wild animals ignore the berries, the berries tend to stay on the plants for a long time to provide visual interest. The black dots on the berries lead to the common name, doll's eyes. White baneberry is a native, not an invasive, species. And it’s not that vigorous of a spreader in your garden; it typically stays contained to the area where it was planted. It is tolerant of most soil types as long as it has even moisture and good drainage. However, organically soil rich with humus is ideal. The plant's desire for moist soil will require it to receive regular watering, especially during hot, dry summers. And while it can self-seed, it typically doesn’t spread aggressively and overtake other plants.
White baneberry is a wildflower that grows naturally in mature forests. Consequently, many people use this plant in their shade gardens, although it can tolerate areas with partial to full shade. But it will produce more flowers when placed in sunlight. When grown in deep shade, the stalks will bend toward bright light.