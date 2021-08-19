Carbon regeneration is a relatively new field, but already there are strong feelings among farmers about it.
At a forum last week in Norfolk, the Nebraska Public Power District held a forum where the public utility sought public input on decarbonization.
NPPD has been reducing its carbon output during the past two decades as the world has become increasingly concerned about carbon and its possible effects on climate change.
Of the roughly 15 people who spoke, the biggest single occupation represented was farmers.
Art Tanderup, who farms near Neligh, said he is concerned about the rising levels of carbon dioxide.
“We’re concerned about the world that our grandchildren (will live in) and wonder whether our great-grandchildren will be able to survive,” Tanderup said. “On the farm, we love carbon dioxide — as some people have mentioned.”
Some farmers said carbon dioxide is a good thing because it helps their crops grow. One farmer said he believes it has contributed to record yields.
Tanderup said rather than have the carbon in the air, carbon should be sequestered in the ground where it can benefit crops.
Scientists are working on just that — taking carbon from the atmosphere and putting it deep into the ground. Others believe that changing farming methods can reduce carbon output.
But many farmers are skeptical.
Doug Nelson of Wayne was among those who questioned whether carbon reduction is necessary or even possible.
“I’m a farmer and I hear carbon and tonight it is really getting a bad name,” he said. “I can’t raise a crop without it.”
Nelson said every organic compound contains carbon, which cannot be created. It is just “moved around in the cycle,” with all energy coming from the sun, he said.
“Energy cannot be created or destroyed,” he said. “You can only change its form, and that’s what we are doing with sunlight.”
Nelson said the actual percentage of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is quite small. The atmosphere is roughly 78% nitrogen, 21% oxygen and less than 1% argon, with much less than half a percent of that carbon.
In fact, Nelson said, if the world reduces carbon production, it will compromise the oxygen supply because plants need the carbon to give off oxygen.
Keith Dittrich, a farmer from Tilden, said he does believe in carbon reduction and its contribution to climate change. Dittrich said he also believes in local energy production.
Both can be accomplished in Nebraska with green energy like solar and wind, he said.
Some people believe it might be possible to create pipelines and take carbon from the atmosphere and move it where it is desired. Others argue that even if it were possible, the amount of energy it would take would make it unfeasible.
Instead, scientists are trying to change farming practices so less carbon is produced overall by farming, with some estimates that farming produces up to one-third of all the carbon emissions.