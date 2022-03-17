Farmers Pride, an area farmer cooperative, reported earnings of $7.3 million for its 2021 fiscal year.

Earnings attributed to Farmers Pride operations for fiscal 2021 — which ran from Dec 1, 2020, to Nov. 30, 2021 — showed an increase of $3.1 million from the $3.2 million earnings for fiscal 2020. Total revenues for fiscal 2021 reached $218 million, reflecting higher energy values for the energy, grain and crop nutrients products.

"Despite the business challenges the pandemic and supply chain disruptions presented to all of us in 2021, we are proud of our financial results for fiscal 2021. Our strong balance sheet and overall financial strength continues to allow us to make upgrades to our facilities, equipment and rolling stock, all designed to help our farmer-owners with their operations," said Dean Thernes, president of Farmers Pride.

Farmers Pride customers will share a $3.2 million patronage disbursement in addition to retired equities of $534,000 distributed last September. This brings the total returned to Farmers Pride stockholders this year of over $3.7 million.

Farmers Pride is a cooperative owned by 6,000 farmers and ranchers across Northeast Nebraska. It has locations in Battle Creek, Bloomfield, Ewing, Laurel, Madison, Newman Grove, Neligh, O’Neill, Oakland, Osmond, Pierce, Plainview and Snyder.

Tags

In other news

Early-season forage

Spring is right around the corner and producers looking for a bit of extra forage this year may consider planting a spring crop. Spring oats are one option that can be planted early, produce a large amount of high-quality forage and, depending on your management goals, be adjusted for the be…

Funds given

Funds given

Leaders and volunteers of the Kolach Days stand with Farmers Pride management accepting a $5,000 Hometown Pride grant for Verdigre. Funds will be used to support updates to the infrastructure on festival grounds. Kolach Days is put on by the Verdigre Improvement Club each summer.

Getting ready for planting

As most of the winter has passed and temperatures are rising, it is time to make the last adjustments on the equipment and keep the planters ready for planting season. Planting early is always a good choice when there is moisture available and Mother Nature helps with climate, but being in a…

Beemer man chosen to lead

Jared Lierman of Beemer has been elected president of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association at a directors’ meeting last month at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus. Joining Lierman on the leadership team are Mark Wright of Fremont as president-elect and Connor Livingston of Fa…

Update provided on carbon-capture pipeline plans

Update provided on carbon-capture pipeline plans

Summit Carbon Solutions, one of two companies seeking to build pipelines across Northeast Nebraska to gather and transport carbon dioxide, is making progress with landowners through voluntary easements.