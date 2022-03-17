Farmers Pride, an area farmer cooperative, reported earnings of $7.3 million for its 2021 fiscal year.
Earnings attributed to Farmers Pride operations for fiscal 2021 — which ran from Dec 1, 2020, to Nov. 30, 2021 — showed an increase of $3.1 million from the $3.2 million earnings for fiscal 2020. Total revenues for fiscal 2021 reached $218 million, reflecting higher energy values for the energy, grain and crop nutrients products.
"Despite the business challenges the pandemic and supply chain disruptions presented to all of us in 2021, we are proud of our financial results for fiscal 2021. Our strong balance sheet and overall financial strength continues to allow us to make upgrades to our facilities, equipment and rolling stock, all designed to help our farmer-owners with their operations," said Dean Thernes, president of Farmers Pride.
Farmers Pride customers will share a $3.2 million patronage disbursement in addition to retired equities of $534,000 distributed last September. This brings the total returned to Farmers Pride stockholders this year of over $3.7 million.
Farmers Pride is a cooperative owned by 6,000 farmers and ranchers across Northeast Nebraska. It has locations in Battle Creek, Bloomfield, Ewing, Laurel, Madison, Newman Grove, Neligh, O’Neill, Oakland, Osmond, Pierce, Plainview and Snyder.