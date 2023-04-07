This year, the Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) will be seeking farmer-leaders to represent fellow soybean farmers, including for the at-large position. The candidacy petition period began on Dec. 1 and concludes on Friday, April 14.

The NSB at-large position is open to all soybean farmers in Nebraska and will be elected by the sitting board members at the June board meeting.

“Serving on NSB's board of directors is a great way to provide leadership for the entire Nebraska soybean industry,” said Jason Penke, farmer and NSB vice chairman. “I would encourage soybean farmers in districts that are up for election to consider joining our dynamic organization and running for the board.”

Qualified candidates include those who are a resident of Nebraska, are at least 21 years old, reside in the district where election is being held, have been a soybean farmer in Nebraska for at least the previous five years and have submitted a NSB candidacy petition. Return such petition to the NSB office on or before April 14.

In other news

Beef committee ads to advisory committee

Longtime Bassett rancher Homer Buell and Tim Schellpeper of Stanton are among 23 beef industry experts, agri-business leaders and producers have been named to an external advisory committee of Nebraska Beef Innovation to provide guidance to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln regarding key re…

NEAT meetings scheduled

The Nebraska Easement Action Team (NEAT), will be presenting model ordinances and zoning and describing landowner risks and rights to various county board commissioners and supervisors at upcoming meetings. The topic will include dealing with carbon pipelines.

Crop report for week end April 2

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 20% very short, 36% short, 39% adequate and 5% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 37% very short, 41% shor…

College celebrates National Agriculture Week with an ‘AGstravaganza’

College celebrates National Agriculture Week with an ‘AGstravaganza’

Several student agriculture clubs joined the student activities council at Northeast Community College to come together to celebrate agriculture. “AGstravaganza” was held as part of National Agriculture Week recently in the college’s Union 73 to demonstrate the importance of agriculture in a…

Ag producers encouraged to look into energy systems

Kate Bolz, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) state director for Rural Development for Nebraska, has announced that the USDA is accepting applications for grants to help agricultural producers and rural small businesses invest in renewable energy systems and make energy-efficiency improvements.