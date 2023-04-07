This year, the Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) will be seeking farmer-leaders to represent fellow soybean farmers, including for the at-large position. The candidacy petition period began on Dec. 1 and concludes on Friday, April 14.
The NSB at-large position is open to all soybean farmers in Nebraska and will be elected by the sitting board members at the June board meeting.
“Serving on NSB's board of directors is a great way to provide leadership for the entire Nebraska soybean industry,” said Jason Penke, farmer and NSB vice chairman. “I would encourage soybean farmers in districts that are up for election to consider joining our dynamic organization and running for the board.”
Qualified candidates include those who are a resident of Nebraska, are at least 21 years old, reside in the district where election is being held, have been a soybean farmer in Nebraska for at least the previous five years and have submitted a NSB candidacy petition. Return such petition to the NSB office on or before April 14.