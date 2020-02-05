Farm workshop planned

The Center for Rural Affairs is hosting a free workshop for aspiring farmers, people who own or co-own more than 40 acres, may have inherited farmland or are experiencing transition with farmland they own.

“Managing for the Future: Beginning Farms and Land Transitions” will be Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Lifelong Learning Center on the Northeast Community College campus in Norfolk.

“The workshop is designed for landowners and beginning farmers who are experiencing a variety of decisions on topics that will impact the long-term futures of both their families and finances,” said Justin Carter, project associate at the Center for Rural Affairs.

The workshop also will welcome agriculture students from Northeast.

Presentations and landowner discussions will be facilitated by Dave Goeller, retired deputy director of North Central Extension Risk Management Education Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and resource provider at Nebraska Rural Response Hotline.

Beginning farmer discussions will be led by Erin Schoenberg, project associate at the Center for Rural Affairs.

Refreshments will be provided. To register, visit cfra.org/events.

For more information, contact Carter at justinc@cfra.org or 402-687-2100 ext. 1018.

