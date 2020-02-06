Farm operators and agronomists from across the state are invited to attend the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network research results update meeting at a location near them. Producers will obtain valuable crop production-related information from over 100 on-farm research projects conducted on Nebraska farms by Nebraska farmers in partnership with the University of Nebraska faculty.
These research projects cover products, practices and new technologies that impact farm productivity and profitability.
One meeting will be held in Norfolk on Feb. 20 at the Madison County Extension Office beginning at 9 a.m. Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Registration is requested for meal planning purposes. Call 402-624-8030 or e-mail onfarm@unl.edu to register. To learn more about the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network and how to participate, visit http://cropwatch.unl.edu/farmresearch.