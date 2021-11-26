Farmers and ranchers are invited to attend a free clinic. The clinics are one-on-one, not group sessions, and are confidential. The farm finance clinic gives attendees a chance to meet with an experienced ag law attorney and ag financial counselor. These clinic staff specialize in legal and financial issues related to farming and ranching, including financial planning, estate and transition planning, farm loan programs, debtor/creditor law, water rights and other relevant matters. This is an opportunity to obtain an experienced outside opinion on issues that may be affecting one’s farm or ranch.
The farm and ranch clinics will be in these area locations:
December 2021: Norfolk — Thursday, Dec. 2; Valentine — Friday, Dec. 3; Norfolk — Wednesday, Dec. 15
January 2022: Norfolk — Thursday, Jan. 6; Norfolk — Wednesday, Jan.19; Valentine — Thursday, Jan.20
To sign up for a clinic or for more information, call Michelle at the Nebraska Farm Hotline at 1-800-464-0258. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Legal Aid of Nebraska sponsor the farm finance clinics.