Aksarben has been honoring the state’s agricultural heritage for nearly 130 years and began celebrating the dedication and perseverance of Nebraska farm families with Pioneer Family Farm awards in 1956.
Since then, nearly 10,000 families have been recognized statewide with either a Pioneer (100 years) or Heritage (150 years) Family Farm Award. Aksarben, in partnership with Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Fair Board managers, has announced this year’s honorees.
“Each year we get to reflect on the commitment of these Nebraska farmers who work tirelessly to feed not just our nation, but the world. The dedication these families have to Nebraska is truly inspiring, and celebrating these milestones is such an important legacy,” said Sandra Reding, Aksarben Foundation president.
To apply, families should visit Aksarben.org and fill out an application. The deadline to apply each year is April 15. Once the application is received, the Aksarben Foundation will work with the county that the farmland is located within to approve the application. To commemorate the achievement, all families listed will receive an engraved plaque and gatepost marker at their respective county fair.
The 2023 farm families in Northeast and North Central Nebraska are as follows:
2023 Heritage Farm Families (150 years)
Dakota County — Randy Lussier farm; Dodge County — Pedersen family farm; Gottlob Low family farm; Madison County — Simonson homestead; Uecker family farm; Stanton County — Asch family farm/
2023 Pioneer Farm Families (100 years)
Antelope County — Stelling family farm; Burt County — J. Edward and A. Charlotte Olson family farm; Cedar County — Wuebben family farm; Cuming County — Schutte family farm; Colfax County — Janousek family farm; Knox County — Schwarts family farm; Pierce County — Shermer family; Hoffmann family farm; Petersen family farm; Thurston County — Targy family farm; Wayne County — Kermit Johnson family farm.