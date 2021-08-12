Farm Bureau to meet

BATTLE CREEK — The Madison County Farm Bureau Board will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 8 p.m. at the Battle Creek Public Library.
In other news
LINCOLN — Revolution Roof, a Roof Maxx contractor based in Lincoln, is partnering with the Nebraska Soybean Board to provide a property owner with an application of Roof Maxx, a green roofing breakthrough that can save thousands of dollars by extending roof life.
The Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association (NeSPA) recently passed two significant resolutions in support of the rights of Nebraska farmers and to promote environmental sustainability in agriculture.
The Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association (NeSPA) recently passed two significant resolutions in support of the rights of Nebraska farmers and to promote environmental sustainability in agriculture.
The Norfolk Beef Expo’s scholarship program is now in its 14th year.
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts recently appointed John Krohn as the District 7 director of the Nebraska Corn Board, which represents Boyd, Holt, Antelope, Garfield, Wheeler, Boone, Platte, Valley, Greeley and Nance counties.
LYONS — As a child, Karen Tikalsky believed good would prevail over evil. As an adult, she learned that creating opportunity and meaningful life in rural America requires hard work, embracing of responsibility, civic action, and advocacy for those who cannot advocate for themselves.
BATTLE CREEK — The Madison County Farm Bureau Board will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 8 p.m. at the Battle Creek Public Library.
LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
LINCOLN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing $67 million in competitive loans through the new Heirs’ Property Relending Program (HPRP), which aims to help agricultural producers and landowners resolve heirs’ land ownership and succession issues. Intermediary lenders — coo…