Farm bureau meeting

BATTLE CREEK — The Madison County Farm Bureau board will conduct its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Battle Creek Public Library.
In other news
How much an animal eats can be simplified down to a handful of basic factors. Some, like frame size or maturity (does the animal still need to grow or has it reached its full potential size?), we can only manipulate slowly over time through genetic selection. Others like demands from mainten…
CONCORD — Last week at the Haskell Ag Lab Family Field Day, Al Dutcher reviewed charts and maps, trying to find a bright spot in the continuing drought conditions plaguing Northeast Nebraska.
LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.