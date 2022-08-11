Farm bureau meeting

BATTLE CREEK — The Madison County Farm Bureau board will conduct its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Battle Creek Public Library.

Early weaning for calving herds

How much an animal eats can be simplified down to a handful of basic factors. Some, like frame size or maturity (does the animal still need to grow or has it reached its full potential size?), we can only manipulate slowly over time through genetic selection. Others like demands from mainten…

Crop report for week ending Aug. 7

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.