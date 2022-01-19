Farm Bureau identified trade priorities

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Farm Bureau has identified three trade priorities for President Joe Biden’s administration following a year with little movement on the topic. As a majority of the world’s consumers reside outside U.S. borders, international trade is vital to the economic future of Nebraska’s farm and ranch families. The success of international trade has led to agricultural exports consistently accounting for roughly 30% of each dollar going into the pockets of Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers.
“It’s critical the administration understands the connection. It has been a year since President Biden has taken office and we have seen next to nothing happening on trade. It’s the reason we’ve identified these trade actions the administration can take to support our farm and ranch families. Growing markets is vital to the health and profitability of our family businesses,” said Mark McHargue, Nebraska Farm Bureau president.
Farm Bureau’s trade priority list includes growing new markets, reaffirming the importance of and reforming the World Trade Organization (WTO), and topping the list is working to establish a long-term trading relationship with China while at the same time holding the country accountable to international trade rules.
“Given China’s importance as a trading partner to U.S. farmers and ranchers, it is vitally important the U.S. and China move beyond the Phase One agreement. NEFB urges President Biden to normalize trade relations with China and push for the complete elimination of all tariffs on U.S. agriculture products going to China. At the same time, forcing China to play by approved international trade rules is also key,” McHargue said.
Other Farm Bureau priorities for the administration include growing new markets, which include congressional reauthorization of Trade Promotion Authority (TPA) for the president, providing the administration flexibility to negotiate trade agreements. NEFB has long supported granting either political party TPA because of its strong support for the expansion of new markets.