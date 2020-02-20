The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics has published video resources on farm bill details and decisions for producers as the March 15 deadline for new program enrollment approaches.

In late 2019 and early 2020, Nebraska Extension and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency in Nebraska collaborated to reach thousands of agricultural professionals at more than 30 farm bill education meetings across the state. The two presentations are available in their entirety, and as short segments organized by topic, at https://go.unl.edu/farmbillvideo.

The presentations are led by Brad Lubben, extension policy specialist and associate professor of agricultural economics, and Cathy Anderson, chief specialist of production and compliance programs with the USDA Farm Service Agency in Nebraska.

The 2018 farm bill reauthorized the existing Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage safety net programs that were in the 2014 farm bill. However, producers will need to make new program enrollment decisions with their local Farm Service Agency office by March 15.

“The decision between these programs is substantially different than it was during signup under the last farm bill in 2014,” Lubben said. “Changing market price levels and expectations affect relative protection levels in each of the programs and may affect producer decisions.”

Tags

In other news

Crop survey

As the 2020 crop production season begins, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will contact producers nationwide to determine their plans for the upcoming growing season.

Farm bill help

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics has published video resources on farm bill details and decisions for producers as the March 15 deadline for new program enrollment approaches.

Program to offer informatino on LB304

Ann Fenton and Pat Jones, Extension Educators with the University of Nebraska Extension, are offering a program to share information on the Nebraska Cottage Law LB 304 Final Reading.

UNL ag program awarded grant

The Testing Ag Performance Solutions program has been awarded an $850,000 Conservation Innovation Grant award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service. TAPS was one of 19 Conservation Innovation Grant projects awarded this year.

The most important meal for calves

Colostrum is the “first milk” produced after calving. It has a different composition than milk, as it has an important role in being the first meal a calf receives. Colostrum is more nutrient-dense than milk and contains antibodies essential for calf health.

Open appointment for NWB

Two directorships for the Nebraska Wheat Utilization, Development and Marketing Board (NWB) is open for appointment by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Farm bill help

LINCOLN — The Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has published video resources on farm bill details and decisions for producers as the March 15 deadline for new program enrollment decisions approaches.