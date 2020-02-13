LINCOLN — The Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has published video resources on farm bill details and decisions for producers as the March 15 deadline for new program enrollment decisions approaches.

In late 2019 and early 2020, Nebraska Extension and the USDA Farm Service Agency in Nebraska collaborated to reach thousands of agricultural professionals at over 30 farm bill education meetings across the state. The two presentations are available in their entirety, and as short segments organized by topic, at go.unl.edu/farmbillvideo.

The recorded presentation is led by Brad Lubben, extension policy specialist and associate professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics, and Cathy Anderson, chief specialist of production and compliance programs with the USDA Farm Service Agency in Nebraska.

The 2018 farm bill reauthorized the existing Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) safety net programs that were in the 2014 farm bill, however producers will need to make new program enrollment decisions with their local FSA office by March 15.

More resources to assist producers in their decision-making are available at farmbill.unl.edu.

Tags

In other news

Open appointment for NWB

Two directorships for the Nebraska Wheat Utilization, Development and Marketing Board (NWB) is open for appointment by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Farm bill help

LINCOLN — The Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has published video resources on farm bill details and decisions for producers as the March 15 deadline for new program enrollment decisions approaches.

Corn board position is seeking candidates

Terms for three members of the Nebraska Corn Development, Utilization and Marketing Board will expire June 30, and Nebraska’s corn checkoff program is seeking candidates to petition for those districts. The open positions represent Districts 2, 3 and the board’s at large director.

Beef producer meeting

Nebraska Extension in Knox County will host a Beef Producer Update at the Knox County Extension office in Center on Feb. 19 and the Madison County Extension office in Norfolk on Feb. 21.

Cattle numbers

All cattle and calves in Nebraska as of Jan. 1, totaled 6.80 million head, unchanged from Jan. 1, 2019, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Estate workshop

The Center for Rural Affairs is hosting a free workshop for aspiring farmers, people who own or co-own more than 40 acres, may have inherited farmland or are experiencing transition with farmland they own.