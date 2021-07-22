A Nebraska Extension workshop in Norfolk will focus on the latest strategies for cattle producers to reduce risk exposure and achieve profitability.

It will be from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, at the Lifelong Learning Center, 701 E. Benjamin Ave.

The workshop will cover existing opportunities in the industry, new trends in regional and county-level grazing land cash rental rates, and utilizing futures, options and insurance to manage price risk.

Jim Jansen, an agricultural economist with Nebraska Extension and one of the workshop’s presenters, said people who attend can expect to leave with confidence to make more informed decisions.

“Producers will learn about current issues facing the cattle industry and about some of the tools available to them that can contribute to profitability in their businesses,” he said.

The presentations also will include information about flexible cash leases for pasture and rangeland, as well as details on how Livestock Risk Protection Insurance may be used to manage risk.

The workshop is free and includes a meal, but registration is required by Tuesday, July 27, with Nebraska Extension in Madison County at 402-370-4040 or https://go.unl.edu/cattlerisk.

