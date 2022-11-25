Extension ag land management, leasing workshop scheduled statewide

Nebraska Extension and the Center for Agricultural Profitability at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will host a series of in-person land management workshops covering current cash rental rates and leasing considerations for 2023. They will be at locations across the state during the winter months — including several in Northeast Nebraska.
The workshops will offer updated leasing information relevant to landlords and tenants, including tips for communication and negotiating. They will address topics like current cash rental rates, managing and adjusting farmland leases, landlord-tenant issues, pasture leasing, crop share leasing and other management considerations.
The presentations will be led by Allan Vyhnalek, an Extension educator specializing in farm and ranch transition and succession, and Jim Jansen, an Extension agricultural economist. Both are with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability.
The meetings are free to attend, but registration is required for each date. The schedule and registration information for each location are listed below. More information is available at https://cap.unl.edu/succession.
The meetings planned in Northeast Nebraska are:
— Monday, Dec. 12, in Albion: 1 to 4 p.m. at the Casey's Building on the Boone County Fairgrounds, West South St. and Fairgrounds Road. Register: 402-395-2158.
— Monday, Dec. 19, in Norfolk: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Madison County Extension Office, 1305 S. 13th St. Register: 402-370-4040. Lunch included.
— Tuesday, Dec. 20, in West Point: 1 to 4 p.m. at the Nielsen Community Center, 200 Anna Stalp Ave. Register: 402-372-6006.
— Friday, Jan. 6, in O'Neill: 9 a.m. to noon at the Holt County Courthouse Annex, 128 N. Sixth St. Register: 402-336-2760.
— Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Hartington: 1 to 4 p.m. at Cobblestone Inn & Suites, 405 Arens Drive. Register: 402-254-6821.
— Monday, Feb. 20, in Lyons: 1 to 4 p.m. at the Lyons Community Center, 335 N. Main St. Register: 402-374-2929.