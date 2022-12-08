There’s interest around the world in Nebraska and possible ways sorghum can be produced or processed.
The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board put together an event last January in Lincoln with a little over a month’s notice that spotlighted sorghum.
“We invited processors from around the globe and the country to come to Lincoln either in person or virtually and just pitch their products to a room of potential stakeholders,” said Nate Blum, executive director of the grain board.
This is the second year for the event, which will be bigger and held in Kearney in March. With the additional lead time, there already has been considerable interest, Blum said.
There will be representatives from India, Italy and South America coming and possibly France and Canada. There also will be processors from all over the United States.
The event will be an opportunity to showcase Nebraska as well, which should help processors learn more about the opportunities available in the state.
The event will serve as an opportunity for sorghum growers to meet with processors and learn about different industries. It also can help farmers grow a specialty crop rather than a commodity crop, Blum said.
As it currently is in Nebraska, many grain elevators don’t handle sorghum, so producers grow it as a specialty crop by contract.
There are two investors, however, looking at creating mills in Nebraska for converting sorghum for human consumption. One is looking at locations in southeast Nebraska and the other location has not been decided.
“We’re making headway,” Blum said.
Information is offered on the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board’s website on the summit in Kearney.
There also is a symposium on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Curtis, which is designed to be a producer education day for farmers. The event will be streamed online.
If someone is looking at growing sorghum for the first time — or the first time in a while — there will be plenty of information and resources that producers can check out in Curtis, Blum said.
Blum said he has producers in central Nebraska who irrigate sorghum and consistently get more than 200 bushels per acre.
It is comparable to corn, with a lot lower input costs because of seed. Seed costs are about $15 per acre versus $200 to $300 per acre for corn. It uses about the same amount of nitrogen.
“Your yields are going to be down a little bit (compared to corn), but if you can sell it for a higher value at a lower input cost, it makes sense.”
There are now four companies that offer herbicide resistant sorghum, so there are new ways to grow it.
Depending on rainfall and location in the state, dryland sorghum averages about 100 to 150 bushels per acre, he said.