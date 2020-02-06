Estate workshop

The Center for Rural Affairs is hosting a free workshop for aspiring farmers, people who own or co-own more than 40 acres, may have inherited farmland or are experiencing transition with farmland they own.
“Managing for the Future: Beginning Farms and Land Transitions” will be on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Lifelong Learning Center in Norfolk.
Presentations and landowner discussions will be facilitated by Dave Goeller, retired deputy director of North Central Extension Risk Management Education Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and resource provider at Nebraska Rural Response Hotline. Beginning farmer discussions will be led by Erin Schoenberg, project associate at the Center for Rural Affairs.
To register, visit cfra.org/events. For more information, contact Justin Carter at justinc@cfra.org or 402-687-2100 ext. 1018.