Estate workshop planned in Bassett

A meeting will be held to help families navigate the common landmines in estate planning including legal, financial and communication issues Jan. 30 in Bassett.

Several respected Nebraska farmers and ranchers have agreed to share their experiences with generational transition. Learn from this panel of producers, who have experienced transitions, each in their own way. The panel will discuss what worked and what did not work for their operations and families.

An experienced attorney also will cover helpful legal tools to transition your farm or ranch to the next generation. Pamela Olsen is an estate planning attorney experienced in the areas of estate and long-term care planning. Olsen will discuss succession and transition planning issues for farms and ranches. Sufficient time will allow for questions from the audience.

The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church. Call the Extension Office at 402-387-2213 or email hannah.greenwell@unl.edu to register.

