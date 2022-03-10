Electricity rates are changing

I get an electric bill every month and I pay it with little thought. You may be the same and if so, you are in the majority. I don’t expect people will become electrical experts, yet I do think spending time with your electric bill and electric rate schedule can yield savings. This will become increasingly true as rate schedules change.
Most residential and rural farmstead rate schedules include a base fee (paid each month regardless of energy use), energy charges (paid per kilowatt hour of energy use) and additional adjustments, fees and taxes. These simple rate schedules have begun to give way to more complex structures. The more complex rate schedules reflect the changing technology available in digital meters, giving utilities the ability to charge prices based on when electricity is used as well as adding charges for peak use and electric quality. Understanding your rate schedule will be key to achieving savings as new rate schedules add costs not related to just total energy use.
One example of the more complex rate schedules is the available Time of Use (TOU) rate offered by NPPD to residential customers. The time of use rate varies the cost of electricity based on time of day with a high of 20 cents per kWh during summer afternoons and low of 4.7 cents per kWh during winter nights. This type of rate schedule sounds scary as the 20 cents per kWh is double the rate you may have paid under old rate schedules. The purpose of the time of use rate is to influence energy users to use less during peak times. Based on initial modeling of the NPPD time of use rate, I calculated it will cost a customer almost exactly the same total costs compared to the old seasonal rate schedule. Thus, a customer making no changes pays about the same. Yet a customer who shifts some load to off peak has a chance to save. Shifting the time you use electricity may save more than just using less. In the future I expect more utilities will adopt versions of the time of use rate as the norm.
Additional changes include demand charges and power factor charges. Demand (peak use) charges have been normal for large energy users yet are beginning to be added to farmstead and residential customers. When applied, a demand charge adds a fee based on the one-time peak use of electricity during a billing period. A demand charge addition typically shifts costs from the energy charges, thus lower the per kWh energy charge.
Attempting to reduce an electric bill with a demand charge energy savings only goes so far, as using less may not reduce the peak. Analysis of when the peak is set and what is running during that peak may allow for significant savings. Shifting optional loads away from peak use hours can yield savings. This analysis is not always easy, as identification of what loads are part of the peak can be a challenge. Begin by finding out when the peak was set and begin listing loads running at that time.
Finally, the addition of power factor charges to irrigation rate schedules may have significant impact on irrigators. Power factor is a measure of electrical quality harmed by induction motors like electric irrigation motors. These motors draw nonworking power, which must be supplied to them but is not accounted for by electric bills. Now the new meters can measure power factor, and adjustments to the bill can be added to pay for nonworking power. The good news, most irrigators can avoid these new charges by installing or maintaining a power factor correction device next to the motor. Numerous utilities are starting this charge in 2022.
Check your electric bills and utility newsletter for news on changing rate schedules. Use the rate schedule as guide to the best way to save on electricity. Rate schedules can be found on your utilities’ websites or by contacting them directly.