Eighth case of avian influenza reported in state

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Agriculture, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has announced an eighth confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).
The eighth farm, a small backyard mixed flock, is in Washington County.
According to Roger Dudley, state veterinarian, the farm has been quarantined and the birds will be humanely depopulated and disposed of in an approved manner. Additionally, a 6.2-mile surveillance zone will be established, as is USDA policy, around the affected premises. Poultry producers in that surveillance zone should know the signs and symptoms of HPAI and notify the state ag department immediately of sick or dying birds.
Additionally, a confirmed case of HPAI in a backyard flock in Republic County in Kansas, and the surveillance zone for this flock extends into Nuckolls County in Nebraska.
HPAI is a highly contagious virus that spreads easily among birds through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure. The virus may be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers. Wild birds can carry the virus without becoming sick, while domesticated birds can become sick.
Symptoms of HPAI in poultry include a decrease in water consumption; lack of energy and appetite; decreased egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs; nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing; incoordination; and diarrhea. HPAI can also cause sudden death in birds even if they aren’t showing any other symptoms. HPAI can survive for weeks in contaminated environments.
Bird owners are encouraged to prevent contact between their birds and wildlife and to practice strict biosecurity measures. If producers suspect signs of HPAI in their flock, they should report it immediately at 402-471-2351. More information for producers may be found at https://nda.nebraska.gov/animal/avian/index.html or http://healthybirds.aphis.usda.gov.