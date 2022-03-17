Early-season forage

Spring is right around the corner and producers looking for a bit of extra forage this year may consider planting a spring crop. Spring oats are one option that can be planted early, produce a large amount of high-quality forage and, depending on your management goals, be adjusted for the best fit for your system.
Typically in Northeast Nebraska, planting dates for oats range from the middle of March into late April. This gives us a window to plan for, but ideally, soil temperatures should be the ultimate factor for putting seed in the ground. Oats germinate when soil temperatures are above 40 degrees. When we hit that milestone and are past the danger of a killing frost, planting can commence.
Seed at a rate of 60-80 pounds per acre on dryland and up to 100 pounds per acre on irrigated fields to get maximum production. Forty to 60 pounds of nitrogen also may boost yields, though with fertilizer prices as they are, a smaller rate or alliterative nutrient source like manure may be worth consideration. With the right conditions, oats can support one to two cows per acre for several months or provide the flexibility to harvest as hay, green chop or silage. If allowed to grow to maturity, production of 2-2.5 tons/acre is common.
Once they begin growth, oats can come on fast. If grazing, be prepared to turn out once plants get around 5-6 inches in height, usually around mid- to late May. If left unused, plants can quickly grow up to a foot and mature in no time. At this point the plant will be trying to initiate seed production, so if grazed, regrowth may be limited. Keeping plants vegetative and grazing before they reach 8 inches in height keeps new growth occurring and will stretch the garble period out.
Oats may be mixed with other forage species to add diversity and further extend the grazing period. Brassicas like turnip, collards and canal may provide high-quality forage but will tend to mature quickly and bolt as temperatures rise, so grazing early and often is recommended. Legumes like spring pea can decrease nitrogen demand and provide forage, while vetch may be added purely for its nitrogen benefits.
From a grass standpoint, other spring grains like triticale and barley can add production and extended grazing. Annual regress is another option to consider that pairs well with oats. Regress grows rapidly later in the spring, usually around early June, about the time oats are slowing down. With enough water, it’s a high-quality forage that can provide grazing opportunity well into the summer and into the fall. To seed an oat/regress mix, 60-70 pounds/oats per acre along with 15-20 pounds/regress per acre should provide a good mix. Growth might be a bit slower to initiate, so grazing may need to be a bit lighter to in the beginning. However, the extended grazing period into the summer will more than make up for a slower start.
Ben Beckman is a beef systems Extension Educator serving the counties of Antelope, Cedar, Knox, Madison and Pierce. He is based out of the Cedar County Extension office in Hartington. He may be reached by phone at 402-254-6821 or email at Ben.Beckman@unl.edu.